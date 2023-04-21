'When Wickets are Falling, Need to...': Yuvraj Singh Slams Rinku Singh After KKR's 3 Straight Losses

Former India World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh slammed in-form Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh as well as Mandeep Singh, criticising their ‘approach’ in KKR’s 4-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

David Warner’s side won their first points in IPL 2023 as DC snapped their losing streak of five games, however, the alarm bells are ringing for Kolkata Knight Riders who have now lost 3 matches in a row.

The two-time IPL champs managed to score just 127 runs after being invited to bat first in Delhi on April 21, and if not for Andre Russell’s hattrick of sixes in the final over, DC may have struggled to reach triple figures as far as their total was concerned.

Yuvraj took to his Twitter handle and said that after losing early wickets, the likes of Rinku and Mandeep could have held the fort and taken an approach like ODI cricket, especially since they had the luxury of Andre Russell in their side.

“Not happy with @mandeep and @rinkusingh235 approach in this situation Not matter how high you’re on confidence u got to cut out the risk to create a partnership when wickets are falling Need to stick to one-day mindset till the 15th (over). Caus u have @Russell12A Comin at the end #kkrvsdel," tweeted Yuvraj.

Both Mandeep and Rinku were dismissed by Axar Patel, the Indian all-rounder also scored the winning runs for Delhi, contributing with both the bat and the ball.

Only three KKR batsmen managed to score in double digits, and despite DC’s wobbly batting performance after David Warner smashed 57 off 41 balls, they somehow got their first win in IPL 2023.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his stunning spell of 2/19, in his four overs. Playing in IPL after a long-time, the local lad proved that he’s still got a few tricks up his sleeves after he got the crucial wickets of KKR captain Nitish Rana and all-rounder Sunil Narine.

While the victory keeps Delhi rooted to the foot of the table, they know that a couple of wins would them within touching distance of the top four. Next up, the Capitals travel to Hyderabad to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 24.

