IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal Enjoys 'Suitcase Wali Taxi' Ride With Joe, RR Share Hilarious Viral Clip | WATCH

The camaraderie between Rajasthan Royals teammates- Joe Root and Yuzvendra Chahal- is not an unknown thing for fans. Both cricketers have been spotted engaging in hilarious banters several times. This time, Chahal was seen taking a ride on a hand suitcase with Root controlling the direction of the luggage.

Chahal began the ride while coming out of an aircraft and travelled through the aerobridge to reach the terminal building. A clip of Chahal’s antics was shared on the official page of the Rajasthan franchise with the caption reading, “Suitcase wali taxi, Yuzi bhai sexy.”

Suitcase wali taxi, Yuzi bhai sexy! 😍😂 pic.twitter.com/zJsVhHBBfV— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2023

The video was supposedly recorded at the Jaipur International Airport. The Royals have touched down in their home city to play their final home game of this IPL season. The match, scheduled for May 14, will see Rajasthan taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams will aim to pick up a full two points from the crucial fixture. A win in favour of any team will take them one step close to the playoffs.

Coming to the video, Rajasthan fans certainly love the bonding between Joe Root and Yuzvendra Chahal. A fan underlined the family-like atmosphere inside the squad and said, “Family never stops supporting one another.” He further wished Rajasthan luck for the rest of the season.

Rajasthan Royals is more than a team, it is a family. And family never stops supporting one another. Halla Bol, and all the best for the remainder of the matches 💓💓— AstroAxiis (@Astro_Axiis) May 12, 2023

Another fan termed Yuzvendra Chahal a gem of a person, saying that the Indian spinner has got a whole different vibe.

This man is gem yaar. 💛Yuzi Bhai ki vibe hi alag hai🔥— VahiFriendzoneHoneWalaLadka2.0 (@VinamraSinha9) May 12, 2023

A user doubted that Chahal’s “suitcase taxi” could give tough competition to cab services.

tough competition to Rapido bikes😂👍— Bhoomika (@bhoomikagupta01) May 13, 2023

A fan showed his admiration for Joe Root and wrote, “If Joe Root is my driver on suitcase wali taxi, I am ready to ride on it.”

If Joe root is my driver on suitcase wali taxi i am ready to ride on it— 𝐈. (@ishhhhhhha) May 12, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Joe root is so cool 😂😂— KUNAL.🇮🇳 (@ImKPL9999) May 12, 2023

Yuzi is love!! 😍😍— Sanskar Agarwal (@sanskar_tweets) May 12, 2023

Audiance entertainer ❤️❤️— jai chand santosh (@jaichandsantosh) May 13, 2023

Yuzvendar Chahal scripted history in Rajasthan’s last game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. The Indian spinner was the pick of the bowlers from the Rajasthan unit.

He ripped through Kolkata’s middle order and wrapped up the game with 4 wickets under his belt. With the exceptional spell, Chahal overtook Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Chahal has now 187 IPL wickets in 143 appearances, while Bravo, a Chennai Super Kings legend, concluded his IPL career with 183 wickets in total.

Joe Root, on the other hand, has just made his IPL debut. The English batter was included in Rajasthan’s playing eleven in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 7. Although, Root could not get the opportunity to bat as the top-order batters appeared to be in red-hot form. Rajasthan roped in Root for Rs 1 crore in the accelerated round of the mini-auction, held in December last year.