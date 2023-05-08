Yuzvendra Chahal Equals Dwayne Bravo's Record for Most Wickets Taken in IPL History

Ace Indian wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal added another to his hat on Sunday. Bowling against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he returned figures of 4 for 29 in four overs and reached a huge bowling milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The four scalps against Hyderabad helped Chahal equal the record of former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for the most wickets taken in the tournament history.

Both Chahal and Bravo now have 183 wickets each to their credits. Notably, as many as four Indian spinners are on the top-five wicket-takers list including Chahal. The others are Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Most wickets in IPL

Bowler Name No. of Wickets DJ Bravo 183 Yuzvendra Chahal 183 Piyush Chawla 174 Amit Mishra 172 Ravichandran Ashwin 171

Chahal possesses a phenomenal bowling record in the IPL. Since making his debut in 2013, with Mumbai Indians, the wrist spinner has played 142 games and now has 183 wickets in his pocket. He has an economy rate of 8.08 with an outstanding average of 19.41. He established himself as one of the finest spin bowlers in the country during his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – between 2014 to 2021. He picked up 139 wickets in 113 matches for RCB and is their highest wicket-taker in the history of the franchise. Chahal has picked up 44 wickets in 28 games since joining RR in 2022.

Chahal’s efforts in vain

Despite a phenomenal bowling performance from Chahal, the Rajasthan Royals failed to defend their total of 214. At one stage it looked like a comfortable win for RR but some late hitting by Gen Philips changed the course of Hyderabad’s chase.

At the halfway mark, SRH were 87/1, needing another 128 from the back end, and the asking rate nearing 13 in an over. With 17 runs required off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma, Samad hit a six off the second ball to leave the equation to five runs from the last delivery when the drama unfolded.

It looked like Samad was out with Jos Buttler taking a catch near the long-off boundary but the umpire called for a no-ball. With 4 needed four runs for a win, Samad dispatched Sharma’s delivery for a six to reach 217 for 6 and notch up one of the most improbable wins in the IPL, leaving RR players shell-shocked.

