'Jos Bhai You're the Love of My Life': Yuzvendra Chahal Proposes RR Teammate Jos Buttler, Watch Video

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal never fails to leave people in splits, whether it’s his antics on the field or his videos on social media. The leg-spinner has grabbed everyone’s attention again, this time for his ‘proposal’ to RR opener Jos Buttler. The official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals uploaded a clip of Chahal asking his teammate out on a ‘date’. The clip has left Twitter users laughing out loud.

The video shows Jos Buttler holding his daughter while Chahal is giving a speech. He even goes down on one knee and hands a potted plant to Buttler while asking him out jokingly. Buttler played along with Chahal’s antics and said yes. Rajasthan Royals wrote, “The perfect proposal doesn’t exi-” followed by a laughing emoji.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The perfect proposal doesn’t exi- 😂 pic.twitter.com/vENeuVtfTq— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2023

The hilarious moment took place when Jos Buttler was celebrating his daughter Georgia’s birthday with his family and RR teammates. “Happy Gigi day from the Buttler fam”, Rajasthan Royals wrote while sharing the clip.

Happy Gigi day from the Buttler fam! 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/voDq3WmGpd— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal has already made his presence felt in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner is second on the list of the tournament’s leading wicket-takers with 11 wickets in 6 fixtures.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

He took a four-wicket haul in Rajasthan’s opening game this season. Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chahal was the star of the game and gave away just 17 runs in 4 overs. With his figures of 4/17, the spinner emerged as the best bowler of the match.

Chahal is second on the list of the IPL’s all-time leading wicket-takers. With 177 scalps to his name, the Rajasthan player just needs 7 more wickets to equal Dwayne Bravo’s record of 183 wickets.

Jos Buttler has also been performing well this season. The RR opener is fourth on the list of the Orange Cap table with 244 runs in 6 games. Buttler has three half-centuries to his name.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the IPL points table with 8 points from 6 games. The Sanju Samson-led team suffered a heartbreaking loss in their previous fixture against Lucknow Super Giants but managed to retain their position as table-toppers.

Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game. The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here