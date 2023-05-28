IPL 2023 Final to be Pushed to Reserve Day? Heavy Rain Spoils Party in Ahmedabad - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final – between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (CSK) – at Narendra Modi Stadium is under rain threat. The electrifying encounter was supposed to get underway on Sunday evening following an exhilarating closing ceremony. However, heavy showers spoiled the party in Ahmedabad and now, the game is likely to be played on the ‘reserved day’.

The Rain Gods showed up at around 6:00 pm IST, which was the scheduled start time for the closing ceremony. But the weather forced the ground staff to put on the covers and there has been no relief since then. Perhaps, it has been learned that conditions have worsened as the downpour has gotten heavier.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans tweeted about the Reserve Day. The post stated if the rain abandons the game on Sunday, it will be postponed to Monday, May 29. As per the IPL rulebook, the cut-off time for a full 20-over game is 09:40 PM IST. Also, 11:56 PM IST is the deadline to start a 5-over aside game. In both cases, the ground must be ready for the live action.

A direct Super-Over will come into play if there’s no play possible on the reserve day as well.

Here are the IPL playing conditions:

If any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:

16.11.1 - the relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question; and

16.11.2 - if conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner as described in Appendix F then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table (in accordance with clause 16.10 above) will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match.

The IPL though hasn’t said anything about a reserve day for the final or what happens if there isn’t a possibility of a five-overs-a-side contest in the final.