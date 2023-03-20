IPL's Digital Rating was 130 Million; PSL's is More Than 150 Million, Claims PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

Amid the ongoing tussle between India and Pakistan over the Asia Cup 2023, with India making it clear that they will not be travelling to Pakistan for the tournament thus putting a big question mark over Pakistan hosting the tournament.

Even as the two nations are at loggerheads Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi has dropped another bombshell statement, comparing Indian Premier League (IPL) to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Sethi claimed that PSL had better digital ratings than IPL.

On Saturday, the final of PSL 2023 was played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans as Shaheen Afridi’s side claimed their second successive title by winning the summit clash by a solitary run.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan were reduced to 199/8, despite a fifty from Rilee Rossouw. This after the Qalandars’ captain Shaheen claimed four wickets while Rashid Khan also chipped in with two scalps.

Earlier, the Qalandars had scored 200/6 in their respective 20 overs, with Abdullah Shafique smashing 65 while Shaheen shone with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 44-run knock in just 15 balls.

ALSO READ| ‘Heard That This is Last IPL of MS Dhoni But I Don’t Think’: Former CSK All-rounder Shane Watson

The match ended up being a nerve-cracking contest and fans would definitely have wanted more. While the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 season is set to begin on March 31, PCB chief Sethi made a shocking comparison between the two competitions.

IPL has long been seen as one of the most lucrative leagues around the world, however, Sethi claimed that PSL had better digital ratings than its Indian counterpart.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the PSL 2023 final, the PCB supremo stated, “Let’s talk about digital. PSL was only at the half stage, so I asked about our digital rating. Najam Sethi show used to have a 0.5 rating on TV, whereas PSL is getting a rating of more than 11. So, it would be 18 or 20, when it completes."

ALSO READ| ‘Will IPL 2023 be MS Dhoni’s Last Season’: Deepak Chahar Provides Massive Updated on CSK Captain’s Future

“Over 150 million people watched it digitally. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL’s is more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan," added Najam Sethi further.

Meanwhile, the upcoming 16th edition of IPL is set to kick-start on March 31 with four-time champs Chennai Super Kings set to square off against the title holders Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Get the latest Cricket News here