Chennai Super Kings Claim Double Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 With Massive Win at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings registered a massive win by 6 wickets over rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday in their IPL 2023 encounter

MS Dhoni-led CSK won the toss and opted to put MI to bat first and the decision seemed to prove dividends almost immediately as the Chennai bowling unit struck gold in the opening overs of the game.

MI opened the innings with Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan, and the Australian was the first to depart the crease as he was castled by CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande in the second over, after scoring just 6 runs.

Kishan, who fell after making 7 runs, followed his teammate back to the dressing room a couple of deliveries later as he was caught by Maheesh Theekshana off a Deepak Chahar ball.

It was a double blow to MI as they also lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the very same over of Chahar, as the Indian skipper walked back to the dugout after handing Ravindra Jadeja a catch, which the CSK all-rounder held on to without much fuss.

Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera put up a good stand for the fourth wicket as they tried to steady the MI innings after the alarming start they had had to endure.

The pair brought up their 50 runs partnership in 23 deliveries as they tried to steer the unit from Maharashtra out of trouble after reeling at 14 for 3 at one point.

But, Jadeja broke the stand as he got rid of the dangerous Suryakumar for 26 off 22 deliveries as he beat the batsman’s defences in the 11th over.

Wadhera grabbed the opportunity he was provided with both hands as he brought up his fifty, much to the relief of the Paltan, before being dismissed for 64 runs off 51 deliveries by Matheesh Pathirana.

Deshpande struck again as he scaped Tim David for just 2 runs before Pathirana picked up his second of the evening as he dismissed Arshad Khan. The Sri Lankan made it three wickets for him on the day as also picked up the wicket of Tristan Stubbs, for 20 runs off 21 deliveries.

MI finished their innings at 139 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs, before CSK came out to chase.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got the second innings underway for the CSK and had a brilliant start to as the home side managed 46 runs in the first four overs.

But, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla struck on his very first delivery as he removed Gaikwad to break the opening stand. The right-handed batsman departed after making 30 off just 16 deliveries.

Ajinkya Rahane came in to bat at number 3 for CSK and put up 21 runs off his willow on the board before Chawla trapped the veteran batsman in front of the wicket.

Impact player Ambati Rayudu chipped in with a 12-run contribution off the 11 balls he faced, before being caught out by debutant Raghav Goel off Stubbs. Big-hitting Shivam Dube walked in to replace Rayudu and lived up to his billing by smashing two sixers to bring CSK closer to victory.

Devon Conway departed after scoring 44 off 42 before skipper Dhoni and Dube polished off the chase to pick up all points on offer.

