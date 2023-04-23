Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube scored brilliant half-centuries as Chennai Super Kings outclass Kolkata Knight Riders with a clinical 49-run win on Sunday at Eden Gardens. In a high-scoring thriller, Rinku Singh once again fought hard for Kolkata Knight Riders but he failed to take his team over the line in a 236-run chase. The hosts were restricted to 186/8 as Rinku remained unbeaten for 53.

Chennai Super Kings controlled the match for the majority of the time as the Kolkata Knight Riders were on the backfoot in the chase with a pressure of massive required run rate.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Highlights

Chasing the target, KKR lost their openers Sunil Narine (1) and Narayan Jagadeesan (1) with just 1 run on the scoreboard. The pressure was massive on Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana to revive the chase but the CSK bowlers were disciplined with their line and length and bowled multiple dot balls to add to KKR’s misery.

The duo shared a 45-run stand for the third wicket but CSK once again struck in quick succession to first dismiss Venkatesh and then Rana to put KKR on the backfoot.

Jason Roy gave a ray of hope to KKR with a massive 61-run knock off just 26 balls. The English batter smashed 5 sixes and 5 fours as KKR were alive in the chase with him in the middle. He smashed the Chennai Super Kings on will before Maheesh Theekshana castled him with a yorker.

Andre Russell had an off day and was dismissed for just 9, while David Wiese also scored just 1.

Rinku fought hard during his 33-ball stay as his knock was laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes.

It was a clinical bowling performance from the CSK bowlers as Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande claimed two wickets each. While Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Akash Singh and Matheesha Pathirana shared one a piece.

Earlier, Conway, Dube and Rahane slammed quick half-centuries to guide CSK to an imposing 235 for four after being asked to bat. Dube (50 off 21) and Rahane (71 not out off 29) kept up the scoring rate, stitching 85 runs off just 32 balls to keep CSK’s scoring rate high.

Rahane smashed the Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers left, right and center as he smashed 6 fours and 5 sixes during his majestic knock.

CSK top-order took most of the KKR bowlers to cleaners to pile up the big score.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (2/29 from 4 overs) was KKR’s lone bright spot in the bowling department.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 235/4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 71 not out, Devon Conway 56, Shivam Dube 50; Suyash Sharma 1/29). PTI SSC Kolkata Knight Riders: 186/8 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 61, Rinku Singh 53 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2/32).

