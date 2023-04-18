IPL Fan Parks in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Ajmer, Nashik and Kochi Witnesses Thousands of Fans Catching the Action on JioCinema

JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the Indian Premier League, invited fans to a thrilling IPL Fan Parks experience across Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Ajmer, Nashik and Kochi as excitement around the league reached fever pitch. Thousands turned up in support of their favorite teams that were in action over the weekend.

Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Rohtak witnessed Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in the first game of the double-header on Saturday while Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 2 wickets in the second match.

Fans in Ajmer, Nashik, and Kochi saw Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in the first game of the double-header on Sunday followed by Rajasthan Royals’ win over Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the second match.

Access to the IPL Fan Park was free of cost and both games were live streaming on giant LED screens through JioCinema. The IPL Fan Park had a wide variety of offerings for people of all ages, including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone.

Ramleela Ground in Ghantaghar, Marwar Inter College in Naseerabad, Old ITI Dasahra Ground in Rohtak, Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium, Nashik, Dayanand College, Ram Ganj Area, Ajmer, and Stadium Ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, Ernakulam were transformed into entertainment hubs as people were able to not just catch live action but also enjoy with their family and friends.

The fan park was part of JioCinema’s comprehensive plans to take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet by inviting fans to IPL Fan Parks across more than 35 cities and towns. Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema plans to make out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent across 13 states, for the first time on digital.

Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android). For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and JioCinema on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

