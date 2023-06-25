'Michael Jordan And Footballers Were Earning Millions...': World Cup Winning Captain Says Cricketers Should Earn Well, Backs Separate Window for IPL

Should players prioritise country over club cricket? It’s a debate that began when franchise cricket was in its infancy but quickly began providing a viable and sometimes a better opportunity for players to earn well and learn from the best in the business.

Time and again, such events, especially the Indian Premier League, have copped criticism whenever players fail to perform at major international tournaments. Recently, Indian cricket team’s defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final was also in part blamed on T20 league that ended just days before the marquee event began.

Players from the Caribbean Islands have been in demand not just in IPL but also in the various T20 competitions across the globe. Few have also prioritised their franchise commitments over playing for West Indies leading to concerns if such competitions are going to reduce the significance of international cricket.

The legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd says cricketers today know what they are worth and deserve to make a good living by playing the sport.

“I think we went to Kerry Packer because we did not know our worth. These guys now know what they are worth. But I think that if IPL is such an important part of their lives, just give them a window so that they can play IPL," Lloyd, a two-time ODI world cup winning captain, told Revsportz.

He also says that creating a window for such tournaments would be ‘excellent’.

“Yes, a window would be excellent, I think, because they are earning a good living. And do not forget, you are giving your best part, the best days of your life to this sport. So why not be paid for it?" Lloyd said,

He cited how sportspersons in other events including basketball and football are earning millions and asked why cricket should be different.

“When Michael Jordan and all these footballers were earning millions per month, nobody said anything about it. Why cricket should be different?” Lloyd said.

Lloyd though added that it shouldn’t come at a cost of playing for the country and teams like West Indies will suffer since they have a small population.

“You cannot stop them from doing that. It gives them a good future. But the point is that they should not do this to the detriment of playing for their country or their nation. And we suffer because we are only five and a half million people. So if we groom twenty players and lose ten, it is like digging a hole to fill a hole. And I do not want that," he said.,

“I want our best players to play and I want them to play to their optimum. So, we must have a situation where players must want to play for their country," he added.