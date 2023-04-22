WATCH: MS Dhoni Takes Off Right Glove, Practices For Throw Before Inflicting Last Ball Run-Out

MS Dhoni is one of the most experienced campaigners behind the stumps, there’s a reason why he’s got the most stumpings in ODI history and on Friday, he became the first wicketkeeper to complete 200 stumpings in IPL history. The 41-year-old anticipates moments right before they happen, and it was there for all to see during Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21.

Dhoni inflicted a last-ball run-out to help seal CSK restrict SRH to a meagre 134-run total. A video that went viral after the match showed that the CSK skipper was well aware that Sunrisers batsmen would try to steal a run on the last ball of their innings.

The incident took place in the last over of SRH’s inning as Matthesha Pathirana bowled a quick full-length delivery to Marco Jansen, on the other end, Washington Sundar was ready to steal a single.

Knowing that it was the last ball of the innings, Jansen had no other choice but to swing his bat to get some sort of connection to the ball, but he failed to make any contact with the ball and still tried to steal a run. Dhoni was well aware of this, and the viral clip showed that the former Indian captain had already taken off his right glove, and he was practising a throw just before Pathirana bowled the final ball of the innings.

It’s that kind of anticipation that separates Dhoni from the rest. The legendary wicketkeeper collected the ball and hurled it at the stumps, inflicting a bulls-eye throw before Sundar could reach the other end of the crease.

Watch MS Dhoni’s last-ball run-out:

Gloves off for the last ball!! A warm up for the throw!! Thats how he plan and practise for those moments!! #Dhoni #CSKvsSRH #AnbuDen Thala Dhoni pic.twitter.com/EeIYCotcnq— Jaighanesh (@jaighanesh) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings remain in third place after their seven-wicket win, level on points with IPL 2023 table toppers Rajasthan Royals as well as Lucknow Super Giants.

Dhoni and CSK return to action next on April 23 when the four-time IPL champs gear up to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens with KKR looking to end their three-match losing streak.

