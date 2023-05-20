IPL Points Table Update, PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Displace Mumbai Indians at 5th Spot; Faf du Plessis Holds Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets to keep their slim play-off hopes alive in the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan have displaced Mumbai Indians at the fifth spot on the points table while Punjab Kings are eliminated from the play-off race. Devdutt Padikkal, who had an off-season before Friday’s match, stood tall on the big occasions and scored a sublime half-century and was named Player of the Match for his 51-run knock. While in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored another fine half-century which might turn out his last this season if RR failed to make it to play offs.

The win kept RR in the hunt but their fate also depends on the results of other matches - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans.

Earlier PBKS posted a competitive 187 for five after being sent into bat. PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals to slide to 50 for 4 in the seventh over before Sam Curran (49 not out) and Jitesh Sharma (44 off 28) added 64 runs for the fifth wicket to give some momentum to the innings.

PBKS vs RR Highlights IPL 2023

Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 36) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 off 30) slammed quick fifties, while Shimron Hetmyer struck 46 and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel (10 not out) sealed the win for RR with a six with two balls to spare.

IPL 2023 Points Table

The win over PBKS helped Rajasthan Royals displace Mumbai Indians at the fifth spot on the points table with 14 points at NRR of +0.148. While RCB, who are at fourth in the standings, look favourite to claim the place in play-offs. MI have dropped to sixth despite on 14 points themselves because of a poor net run rate.

Gujarat Titans (18 points), Chennai Super Kings (15 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (15 points) continue to occupy the top-three spots in that order.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Faf du Plessis sits at the top of Orange Cap tally with 702 runs from 13 innings at 58.50 and a stunning strike-rate of 153.94. He has scored eight half-centuries. While Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a half-century on Friday jumped to reclaim the second spot with 625 runs in 14 matches. Shubman Gill is at third position with 576 runs. While centurion from the Hyderabad clash, Virat Kohli has breached the 500-run mark and taken his tally to 538 runs from 13 innings with the help of a century and six fifties and placed at the fourth position.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

The purple cap stays with Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans who has 23 wickets from 13 matches. Rashid Khan is a rung below his team-mate despite as many wickets because of a higher economy rate.

Yuzendra Chahal, who remained wicketless on Friday night, is third with 21 wickets from 14 matches.