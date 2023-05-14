CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Playoffs QualificationDC vs PBKS SRH VS LSGHeinrich Klaasen FinedPitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » IRE vs BAN: Dream11 Prediction, Team Captain, Vice-Captain for Ireland vs Bangladesh 2023, 3rd ODI, May 14
1-MIN READ

IRE vs BAN: Dream11 Prediction, Team Captain, Vice-Captain for Ireland vs Bangladesh 2023, 3rd ODI, May 14

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 08:00 IST

Chelmsford

IRE vs BAN Dream11 prediction for today. (AFP Photo)

IRE vs BAN Dream11 prediction for today. (AFP Photo)

Check the Dream 11 Team Prediction for Ireland vs Bangladesh. Also, check the schedule of the ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh

Ireland will be aiming to salvage the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Sunday. Andy Balbirnie and Co had lost the second ODI by three wickets as Bangladesh held nerves in the last over to clinch a thriller.

A win in the third ODI will not only save the series but also give Ireland the much-needed confidence for the upcoming World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

Harry Tector, who had scored a brilliant century in the second ODI, will be looking to score heavily in the third game. Ireland team management will hope that Paul Stirling comes good in the crucial game on Sunday.

The big-hitting opener has so far been unable to fire with the bat in the first two games. Furthermore, Ireland bowlers will have to find a way to contain the likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy. Ahead of the third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

When will the 3rd ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh be played?

The third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played on May 14.

Where will the third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh be played?

The third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played at the County Ground, Chelmsford, England.

What time will the third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh begin?

The third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh will begin at 2:30 pm IST on May 14.

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Harry Tector

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie

Allrounders: Harry Tector, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Josh Little, Taijul Islam, Mark Adair

IRE vs BAN Probable XIs

top videos

    Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume

    Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

    About the Author
    Feroz Khan
    Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
    Tags:
    1. dream11
    2. Dream11 Predictions
    3. Ireland vs Bangladesh 2023
    first published:May 14, 2023, 08:00 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 08:00 IST