IRE vs BAN: Dream11 Prediction, Team Captain, Vice-Captain for Ireland vs Bangladesh 2023, 3rd ODI, May 14

Ireland will be aiming to salvage the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Sunday. Andy Balbirnie and Co had lost the second ODI by three wickets as Bangladesh held nerves in the last over to clinch a thriller.

A win in the third ODI will not only save the series but also give Ireland the much-needed confidence for the upcoming World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

Harry Tector, who had scored a brilliant century in the second ODI, will be looking to score heavily in the third game. Ireland team management will hope that Paul Stirling comes good in the crucial game on Sunday.

The big-hitting opener has so far been unable to fire with the bat in the first two games. Furthermore, Ireland bowlers will have to find a way to contain the likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy. Ahead of the third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

When will the 3rd ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh be played?

The third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played on May 14.

Where will the third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh be played?

The third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played at the County Ground, Chelmsford, England.

What time will the third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh begin?

The third ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh will begin at 2:30 pm IST on May 14.

IRE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Harry Tector

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie

Allrounders: Harry Tector, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Josh Little, Taijul Islam, Mark Adair

IRE vs BAN Probable XIs

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud