1-MIN READ

IRE vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Najmul Hossein Maiden Ton Helps Bangladesh Clinch Ireland Thriller

AFP

Najmul Hossain (Twitter)

Bangladesh managed to successfully chase down 320 with three balls left, thanks to Hossein's landmark innings of 117 off 93 and Towhid Hridoy's 68 off 58. The win gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in a three-match series after Tuesday's rain-marred no-result at English county Essex's headquarters

Najmul Hossein hit a maiden one-day international century before Mushfiqur Rahim ensured Bangladesh chased down 320 with three balls left in a tense three-wicket win over Ireland on Friday despite Harry Tector’s career-best 140.

Najmul made 117 off just 93 balls at Chelmsford in front of a 4,000-strong crowd largely made up of Tigers fans.

The victory gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in a three-match series after Tuesday’s rain-marred no-result at English county Essex’s headquarters.

Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur, with four runs required off four balls, hit a boundary and finished 36 not out.

Najmul, who eventually holed out off Curtis Campher, shared a fourth-wicket stand of 131 with Towhid Hridoy (68).

In a match reduced by rain to 45 overs per side, Tector’s fourth century in his last nine ODI innings took Ireland to 319-6.

The 23-year-old struck seven fours and 10 sixes in a mere 113 balls, with George Dockrell making 74.

Bangladesh paceman Shoriful Islam conceded 83 runs in nine overs during an innings where Ireland struck a national record 16 sixes.

This series concludes on Sunday.

    Tuesday’s washout, something Ireland hoped to avoid by moving the series to England, denied the Irish the 3-0 series clean sweep they needed to secure automatic entry into this year’s World Cup in India.

    Ireland will now have to compete in the June 18-July 9 qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, that also includes former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
