IRE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Ireland vs Bangladesh

Ireland and Bangladesh will lock horns once again in the second One Day International (ODI) of their three-match series on Friday, May 12. Following the disappointing washout of the series opener due to relentless rain, the contest has now transformed into a thrilling two-match showdown.

As a result of the abandoned game, Ireland’s hopes of securing direct qualification into the 2023 ODI World Cup have faded away.

ALSO READ| ‘Tune Sabka Muh Band Kar Diya’: Dhruv Jurel Recalls Emotional Chat With “Proud" Father | Exclusive

Fantasy Player Picks for Ireland vs Bangladesh

Mushfiqur will be the main guy for Bangladesh considering the fact that he was the best player on show in the first ODI and he will be expected to continue his form even in the 2nd ODI.

For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie, the captain of the side will be one of the main batters for the side. He needs to take matters into his own hands against the Bangladesh bowlers and will need to draw onto his experience in this match. He can be the vice-captain of the fantasy side.

Head To Head Records

In the 14 ODIs played between both teams, Bangladesh has had the upper hand with a dominant record, winning nine of the matches. In contrast, Ireland has managed to win only a couple of games. Unfortunately, three of the matches were abandoned due to rain, resulting in no results.

ALSO READ| ‘Got to Learn From Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult’: RR Net Bowler Naman Tiwari

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

IRE vs BAN Probable XIs

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine/ Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

BAN Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

What are the full squads of Ireland and Bangladesh For 2nd ODI?

IRE vs BAN Full Squad

top videos

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury