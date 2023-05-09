IRE vs BAN: Dream11 Prediction, Team Captain, Vice-captain, Head-To-Head Records For Ireland vs Bangladesh 2023, 1st ODI

Ireland will host Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in England starting May 9.

All three games will take place at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Ireland will be aiming to give it back after losing all the matches in the previous ODI series against Bangladesh in March.

In familiar conditions, Ireland may enjoy the advantage and this will be their chance to get cracking and make the most of it.

In order to get a boost for a direct qualification to the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, Ireland will need to win this series 3-0.

This will not be easy considering the fact that Bangladesh are one of the most well-balanced sides in the ODI format. It promises to be an exciting series.

Fantasy Player Picks for Ireland vs Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan will be the main guy for Bangladesh considering the fact that he has the experience and the game to be successful in English conditions. He was in roaring form during the 2019 World Cup and Bangladesh would hope their talisman steps up. He can be the captain of the fantasy side.

For Ireland, Harry Tector is one of the main batters for the side and once again will be expected to carry the load of the side in the middle-order. He enjoys batting and taking control of things and can be the vice-captain of the fantasy side.

Head To Head Records

In the 13 ODIs played between both teams, Bangladesh has had the upper hand with a dominant record, winning nine of the matches. In contrast, Ireland has managed to win only a couple of games. Unfortunately, two of the matches were abandoned due to rain.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-captain: Harry Tector

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain, Harry Tector, Andy McBrine

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam,

IRE vs BAN Probable XIs

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine/ Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

BAN Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

What are the full squads of Ireland and Bangladesh For 1st ODI?

IRE vs BAN Full Squad

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

