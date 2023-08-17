IRE vs IND T20I: Taking a Look into Players Making A Return and Those Making Their Debuts

India’s three-match T20i series against Ireland has been eagerly awaited by the cricketing fraternity. The return, debuts and opportunities the three T20is against present could be vital in the way selectors view some of the players.

The one player Indian cricket fans will be excited to see again is the return of star-pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The ace of the Indian bowling attack has been out since mid-July, 2022 and has been missed by the Indian team. The lack of Bumrah in the side for the World Test Championship final (WTC final) coupled with injuries to other important players was too much for the side to deal with as they lost the final to Australia. The upcoming, 2023 ODI World Cup, Bumrah will be a crucial part of the side as the Indian side will be looking to take advantage of the home conditions and repeat the heroics of the 2011 World Cup.

The inclusion of Rinku Singh is something that has been widely requested among fans and his selection in the squad against Ireland will be a teaser of what he could provide for the side in the middle-order. His finishing skills were on display where he scored five 6’s against defending champions, Gujarat Titans. His ability to also contribute on the field will be important for the side.

The return of Prasidh Krishna will improve India’s depth in the fast-bowling department. While he might not be in contention for a spot in the World Cup squad, he could still use the opportunity to get accustomed to bowling at the international level and put his name in contention for the T20 squads in the future.

The inclusion of Jitesh Sharma in the squad could be an attempt for India to look at finishers for the squad. India has not had a proper finisher since the likes of MS Dhoni retired and Hardik Pandya has converted himself into more of a top-order batter. Jitesh Sharma alongside Rinku Singh have shown their ability to hit quick runs in the IPL with Jitesh’s strike rate being over 150.

However, it is up to the management to decide who to stick with if they intend to do so. Despite a lot of experiments we have seen, like in the previous ODI World Cup where Ambati Rayudu had an exceptional record but did not manage to make the squad.