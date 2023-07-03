IRE vs NEP ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Ireland vs Nepal Coverage on TV and Online

Ireland vs Nepal Live Streaming: Ireland and Nepal will be vying for a seventh-place finish in the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers when they go head-to-head in the final Play-off game on June 4. The Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare will host the contest with the on-field proceedings kicking off at 12:30 PM IST. Both Ireland and Nepal concluded their group-league campaign with four points, earning the opportunity to feature in the 7th-place Play-offs. Ireland got rid of the United States of America (USA) in the Play-off semi-finals, while Nepal edged past the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In their last match, Ireland outclassed the USA in every aspect and picked up a dominant 6-wicket victory. Batting first, the USA could produce a paltry total of 196 runs, losing all of their wickets in 42.4 overs. Coming to chase, the Irish batting unit did not face much trouble and reached their required target in 34.2 overs.

Nepal, on the other hand, had to struggle a lot to beat the UAE by 3 wickets in the Play-off semi-finals. The UAE gave a target of 182 runs. Though it looked like an easy assignment for Nepal, their top order fell like a deck of cards. But in the end, a composed 79-run knock from all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee got the job done for Nepal.

Ahead of Tuesday’s ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and Nepal; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and Nepal will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and Nepal will take place on July 4, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Ireland vs Nepal be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and Nepal will be played at the Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and Nepal begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and Nepal will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Nepal ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Ireland vs Nepal match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Nepal ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Ireland vs Nepal match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Ireland and Nepal For the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023?

Ireland Full Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Nepal Full Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato.