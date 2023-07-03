IRE vs NEP ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Ireland vs Nepal

IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: The Nepal cricket team are scheduled to face Ireland in the seventh playoff game of the World Cup Qualifier at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. The match between Ireland and Nepal will be played on Tuesday July 4. Ireland had quite a disappointing showing in the group stage of the qualifiers. In their last match, the Irish side clinched a six-wicket against USA.

Ireland had to suffer a shocking defeat at the hands of Oman in the opening game of the group stage. They went on to lose to Scotland as well. The Irish cricket team lost their third successive group-stage game against Sri Lanka. Paul Stirling played a fabulous innings, scoring 162 runs in 134 balls, to secure a win for Ireland during their fourth group stage game against the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Nepal will head into the game having defeated UAE by three wickets in their last game. Nepal had conceded an eight-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe early into their campaign. They took down the Americans in their next group-stage game, clinching a triumph by six wickets. The Nepalese side lost their remaining two games against West Indies and the Netherlands.

IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Mark Adair

Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: George Dockrell, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Kushal Bhurtel

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane

IRE vs NEP Probable XIs:

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Cutis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy

Nepal Probable XI: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

IRE vs NEP Full Squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), PJ Moor (wk), Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adai

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud (wk), Gulshan Sha, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami