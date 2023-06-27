IRE vs UAE ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs UAE Coverage on TV And Online

Ireland vs UAE Live Streaming: Two struggling sides of Group B– Ireland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)– will take on each other in the final fixture of the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers. The match will be played at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds on June 27. Devastated by three back-to-back defeats, both Ireland and the UAE have no chance of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. They are reeling at the bottom two places of Group B, while the top three teams will enter the Super Six round. After suffering an elimination, Ireland and the UAE may have nothing to take from their last game. But they will hope to end their journey in the qualifying campaign at least with one victory.

Ireland were thrashed by Sri Lanka in their previous outing. Their bowling department looked helpless in front of the star-studded Sri Lankan side, which posted a mammoth 326 runs in the first innings. During the chase, the Irish batting unit suffered a massive collapse and folded up with 192 runs in 31 overs. The UAE played their last match against a high-flying Scotland and endured a humiliating 111-run defeat. The UAE batting department looked quite pale on the occasion with only two batters managing a 30-plus score.

Ahead of Tuesday’s ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and UAE; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and UAE will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and UAE will take place on June 27, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Ireland vs UAE be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and UAE will be played at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and UAE begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Ireland and UAE will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs UAE ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Ireland vs UAE match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs UAE ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Ireland vs UAE match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Ireland and UAE For the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023?

Ireland Full Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

UAE Full Squad: Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D’Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed