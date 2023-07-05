ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier: Andrew Balbirnie Steps Down as Ireland White-ball Captain

After Ireland’s group stage exit in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Andrew Balbirnie has decided to step down as their white-ball captain .

The elimination marks the second consecutive World Cup where the Irish have failed to qualify. Their last appearance in the competition was in 2015 when the tournament was hosted by Australia and New Zealand and they were eliminated in the group stage having finished fifth.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the decision to step down as ODI and T20I captain. It has been one of my great honours to lead this team over the last few years and I am hugely grateful for all the support I received on and off the pitch from the many players, coaches, Cricket Ireland and supporters of the Ireland team," Balbirnie said.

The experienced opening batter Paul Stirling will be taking over the role as captain for ODIs and T20Is on an interim basis.

The 31-year-old Stirling has played five Tests, 154 ODIs and 124 T20Is so far.

Balbirnie had taken over the leadership role in 2019 and has led the side in 89 matches across formats which include, four Tests, 33 ODIs and 52 T20Is.

After their thrilling two-wicket win over Nepal in the ICC World Cup Qualifier, the 32-year-old had informed his teammates of his decision to quit as captain.

Individually, he was coming off a dry patch after scoring 45 not out and 66 against USA and UAE respectively.

Ireland recently defeated Nepal in a last-over thriller where Harry Tector and Curtis Campher scored half centuries while Barry McCarthy managed to score the winning runs to help his side chase down 268 to finish seventh.

Ireland’s national selector, head coach along with High Performance Director will next make recommendations for the role of captaincy in each format after which the Chair and CEO of Ireland Cricket will make it official.