After Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Punishes Ireland Women's Team for Breaching Code of Coduct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday penalised the Ireland women’s team for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second match of their ICC Women’s Championship series in Dublin on Tuesday. The hosts have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for the offence.

Philip Thompson of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Laura Delany pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Jareth McCready and Paul Reynolds, and third umpire Mark Hawthorne levelled the charge.

Australia thumped the hosts 153 runs to win the 2-match series 2-0 after the series opener was washed out. Ellyse Perry top-scored for Australia, hitting 91 from 99 balls in their 321 for 7. She smashed nine boundaries and three sixes, joining Beth Mooney (49 off 62) for a 106-run fourth-wicket stand after Australia fell to 58 for 3 in the 11th over.

Ashleigh Gardner also scored a quickfire 65 off 39 balls, with the help of seven fours and three sixes. She took a particular liking to Cara Murray, smashing 20 off one over from the legs-pinner that included three sixes.

Australia were slightly better with the ball. Spinner Georgia Wareham picked up 3 for 33, while Tahlia McGrath and Jess Jonassen took two wickets each to have Ireland all out for 168 in 38.2 overs. Amy Hunter (50) and Gaby Lewis (37) did some early hitting to take Ireland to 127 for 2 before Australia took 7 wickets for 41 runs.