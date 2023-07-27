CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ireland Seals Spot in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 23:30 IST

Dublin, Ireland

In the five matches so far, Ireland have won four, with the only draw coming today. They still have a chance to top the table if they beat the Scotland on Friday

Ireland booked its ticket for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America after their qualifying round match against Germany was washed out.

Ireland thus sealed the second spot, with a game against an already-qualified Scotland still to be played on Friday. The top two teams in the European qualifiers go through to the main round.

In the five matches the Irish have played so far, they have won four, with the only draw coming today. They still have a chance to top the table if they beat the Scots tomorrow.

Speaking on the qualification, Ireland captain Paul Stirling said that while his side will celebrate the achievement, it is eager to finish the qualifiers on top.

“We are delighted to have achieved our primary objective of qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup. We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement, and I think we delivered on that front," the skipper said.

“So we’ll celebrate job done this afternoon, but there is a trophy on the line tomorrow, and we are keen to continue that winning momentum going into the India T20 series next month," concluded Stirling.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
