Ireland Series Will Be An Important Time For Players Like Jasprit Bumrah And Prasidh Krishna: R Ashwin

The Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian side has left for Ireland on the morning of Independence Day to play a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series which will span from August 18 to August 23.

In the wake of the recent backlash surrounding the Indian team following their loss to West Indies, a lot of talk regarding the Ireland series being inconsequential has taken over the internet.

But, talisman Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin thinks differently.

The veteran off-spinner took to his YouTube channel to refute the talk online and highlighted the importance of the series for returning players.

“From an Indian team’s perspective, August 18-23 will be a very important time for Indian cricket. Are these 3 T20Is in India really that important? If you are thinking that way, then please change your thought process, because this series will be the comeback series for Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna," exclaimed Ashwin.

Bumrah is set to make his much-anticipated comeback to the international cricket scene during the upcoming T20I series in Ireland this August. The star Indian pacer has been entrusted with the captaincy of the Indian side by the senior men’s team selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

Ashwin then talked about returning pacer Prasidh Krishna and the importance that this series holds for the youngster to get his cricketing career back on track following a long injury lay-off that saw him sit out for nearly a year.

“And as much as everyone is anticipating Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback,

I am eagerly waiting for Prasidh Krishna’s comeback too since he has been in terrific form as for as white-ball cricket is concerned for India. My best wishes for both of them to come out of this series with lots of wickets and come out hale and healthy."

The Indian team is due to face Ireland in three T20Is on August 18, 20, and 23 in Malahide, Dublin.