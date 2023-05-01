Is Suyash Prabhudessai the Solution to RCB’s Middle-order Problems This Season?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting line-up has once again become the talk of the town. The franchise has tried different combinations and batting order in this edition of the Indian Premier League but the over-reliance on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell continues.

In the absence of Rajat Patidar, who did a good job last season, the RCB middle-order wears a fragile look. They have already tried Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik and Michael Bracewell at number three, but nothing really has worked for them and they now need someone who can provide the stability.

To address this situation, the team can well look to promote someone like Suyash Prabhudessai. The hard-hitting right-hander plays most of his cricket for Goa in the middle-order and bats at No.3 in the Ranji Trophy. In an exclusive conversation with News18 CricketNext, Goa coach Mansur Ali Khan says his ward has the game to play as a floater in any team.

“There are two things now. In the red-ball format, he was batting at number three, while in the white-ball, he has played in the middle-order. He is a very good batter and a very hard-working boy. He can play as a floater for any team and can bat at any number. He has trained himself in such way,” said Mansur.

The coach added that Suyash has an all-round game with a lot of shots to keep the bowlers guessing.

“Moreover, he has a lot of shots in his armour. He can play the scoop, the sweep, the reverse sweep, reverse scoop. He has trained really well for the white-ball (format),” he added.

Asked whether Suyash can bat at number three for RCB in the present scenario, Mansur insisted that he is someone who is more suited to play at number four or five.

“Talking about RCB in the present scenario, I guess with Virat (Kohli) and Faf du Plessis, the side can go for Glenn Maxwell at number three, for a simple reason that they can handle the pressure. But Suyash, I would rather prefer him to bat at number 4 or 5. He takes a bit of a time initially. He would take singles and doubles at the start of the innings and once he has spent time in the middle, he can go for his strokes,” he said.

Suyash has scored 1629 FC runs in 26 matches including a double hundred, 932 runs in 41 List A matches and 692 runs in 38 T20 games so far.

‘Bats for hours and hours’

Mansur became a big fan of Suyash’s work ethics when he joined the Goa team and said the right-hander trains very hard and keeps batting for hours against the bowling machine at home.

“He is a very hard working boy, as I said. He trains really hard. In fact, he has a bowling machine at his home. He bats for hours and hours,” Mansur further added while speaking about Prabhudessai’s preparations.

The Goa coach also lavished praise on the youngster for his fitness and work ethics and said, “In terms of his fitness and his food habits, he is very particular on that front as well. He is a disciplined boy.”

Quizzed whether Prabhudessai is a handy bowler too, Mansur was quick to reply in affirmative.

“Yeah, he bowls as well. I was actually surprised as RCB haven’t given him the ball. I thought he would bowl an over or two here and there. In fact, last year, he won us a game with the ball against UP. He bowled the last over and defended 10 runs. He is a good prospect,” he said.

Mansur feels the all-rounder has the game and work ethics to take the next step in white-ball cricket.

“When I saw him and his fitness regime, his work ethics, I told him that in one or two years, you should make a place into the Indian team in terms of white-ball,” Mansur concluded.

