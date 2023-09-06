'Ishan Kishan an Extraordinary Team Man': R Ashwin Lauds Indian Wicketkeeper's Unselfish Nature

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on young wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan and called him an unselfish guy which is rare these days. Ishan made a statement with a brilliant 82-run knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup encounter while batting at the number 5 spot. The southpaw has made a strong case for himself in the middle-order for a playing XI in the World Cup with a sensational knock versus the arch-rivals.

Ashwin recalled a moment from India’s tour of West Indies before the Asia Cup where Ishan celebrated his birthday during the Test series as the veteran spinner shared a memorable incident.

“We were having dinner in a restaurant in Trinidad and Tobago, and then he came in wearing shorts, colorful shirt and a gold chain. It was his birthday and we wished him. There were about five tables, all with the Indian team and support staff and when we were leaving to pay the bill, they informed us that Ishan Kishan has already paid the bill for all of them. So, in this day and age, to see such an unselfish guy like him is rare," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also revealed that Ishan, who is known for his jovial nature, always tries to mix his positive vibes with the team whether he is part of the XI or not.

“One more thing that does not meet with the eye is that Ishan Kishan is an extraordinary team man. He will mix positive vibes with the water he is giving to the players in the XI," he added.

The ace spinner also recalled another moment from the West Indies tour when Kishan was keeping wickets for him. Ashwin shared his chat with the wicketkeeper during the bowling.

“I was bowling during the West Indies series, over the wicket to one of their left-handers, and I was changing to over the wicket and around the wicket frequently. So, Ishan said that “Even I can’t pick you if you keep changing the angle, he is going to be out soon". After he got out, Ishan told me “I told you so, even I can’t pick you after keeping for so many years, how can a debutant pick you?" he added.

Ishan has been picked for the ODI World Cup squad but there is still no uncertainty about whether he will start in the playing XI from the first match itself. However, the remaining matches of Asia Cup might make it clear for him and the team management.