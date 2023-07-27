'Ishan Kishan's Place is Not Dependent on His Performances': Ex-India Opener on Wicketkeeper Debate for ODI WC

Former Indian opener, Aakash Chopra suggests that Ishan Kishan’s spot in India’s World Cup squad might be in an uncertainty. Chopra highlighted the headache that the selection committee might have while selecting India’s squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The former India opener has suggested that Kishan’s spot might be in jeopardy and it may not be based on his performance but the requirements of the team. In a video that he posted on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, “I think Ishan’s place is not dependent on his performances. It’s dependent on what the balance of the team is.”

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant who have been part of India’s squad as wicketkeepers have been sidelined due to injuries. In their absence, players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have been given opportunities to keep wickets. But both the batters play different positions with Sanju accepting the role in the middle order while Kishan bats at the top of the order and that might affect his selection.

Aakash thinks, “If you’re picking a second WK, he must be batting at the same place as your first-choice keeper. If he bats at a different position, it’s radically different.” Kishan who has performed well for India in ODIs scoring 510 runs in the 13 innings that he has played has mostly batted at the top. He even hit a double century scoring 210 against Bangladesh last year, which is a big achievement as only 8 batters other than him have achieved this feat.

But the opener’s slot in the Indian Team is filled, as now selectors have shown faith in Shubman Gill and he has given great results and it is very certain that he will take the opening spot for India.

So here the conundrum lies for the selectors as Aakash thinks that a second-choice keeper should bat at the same position as the first-choice keeper. More than that India needs to strengthen its middle order which has been blown by the injuries to key players and a lack of performance by others.

With the World Cup approaching faster and faster Rohit Sharma and the Indian think tank would be aiming to solve this puzzle as swiftly as they can to give themselves the best chance to win the World Cup.