CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Shubman Gill Narrowly Misses Ton, Ishan Kishan Shines; India Post 351/5 After Pandya-Samson's Fifties
1-MIN READ

Shubman Gill Narrowly Misses Ton, Ishan Kishan Shines; India Post 351/5 After Pandya-Samson's Fifties

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 23:22 IST

Trinidad & Tobago

India put a massive total of 351/5 against West Indies in the 3rd ODI (AP Photo)

India put a massive total of 351/5 against West Indies in the 3rd ODI (AP Photo)

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson all smashed fifties to propel India to a blockbuster total of 351/5 in the 3rd ODI

Team India locked horns with West Indies in the third and final match of the ODI series, with the series up for grabs as it was level at 1-1. The Men in Blue managed to post a total of 351/5.

Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century, while Ishan Kishan, captain Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson all smashed fifties.

West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first, just like he did the previous ODI, however, unlike the last match, Indian batters came flying out of the blocks at the Brain Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday, August 1.

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Gill, Ishan, Pandya, Samson Fifties Propel India to 351/5

The openers stitched together a 143-run stand, followed by a half from Samson who came out to bat at number 4. Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to impress on the rare opportunity handed to him managing to score just 8 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav added 35 runs to the cause before Pandya provided a flourishing finish to help India past the 350-run mark.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested yet again, Kishan and Gill continued to open and gave their side a blistering start. Gaikwad failed to impress at number 3 having been included in the side at the expense of Axar Patel but the rest of the Indian batters put up a great show.

Once Gaikwad departed, Samson came out to bat and started aggressively smashing a six on the second ball he faced.

After the first innings, he revealed that he deliberately started on the front foot to put pressure on the West Indies bowlers.

ALSO READ| Hardik Pandya Gives Befitting Reply to West Indies Legend’s ‘You Don’t Want to be That Captain’ Remark

The 28-year-old scored a brisk 51-run inning and once he departed, Suryakumar joined hands with Pandya. SKY also played his role allowing Pandya to rotate the strike before the Indian stand-in captain added plenty of runs in the batting powerplay to take his side to a massive total.

Jaydev Seales was the most expensive bowler as he gave away 75 runs in his 8 overs, while Romario Shepherd got two wickets, whereas Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Yannic Cariah also chipped in with one scalp each.

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Hardik Pandya
  2. India vs West Indies 2023
  3. Ishan Kishan
  4. Sanju Samson
  5. Shubman Gill
first published:August 01, 2023, 23:13 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 23:22 IST