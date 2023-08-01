Ishan Kishan Joins MS Dhoni in Exclusive Club After Achieving Historic Feat During 3rd ODI vs West Indies

India and West Indies came face to face in the ODI series decider in the 3rd ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, August 1 with the series evenly poised at 1-1. Ishan Kishan continued his purple patch against the West Indies and joined former Indian captains MS Dhoni, Dileep Vengsarkar as well as Mohammad Azharuddin in an elusive list.

Kishan and Shubman Gill opened for India after Shai Hope won the toss and invited the Men in Blue to bat first as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested again.

Hardik Pandya continued to lead the Indian team and made two changes to his side with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat coming in to replace Axar Patel and Umran Malik.

While the experimentation in the middle order continued, Kishan continued to shine brightly as he smashed yet another half-century and achieved a bit of history in the process.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper batter smashed a fourth consecutive fifty during the tour of the West Indies, Kishan managed to score a fifty in all three ODI matches of the series and joined Dhoni and other legends in an exclusive club.

Kishan became only the sixth Indian cricketer to smash a fifty in all three matches of a bilateral ODI series. Kris Srikkanth was the first one to achieve the feat back in 1982 against Sri Lanka, followed by Vengsarkar in 1985 against the same opponents.

Azharuddin also piled misery on the Lankan Lions by joining the legendary club in 1993, followed by Dhoni who achieved the feat against Australia in 2019.

Shreyas Iyer was the last batsman to have smashed three fifties in all three matches of bilateral ODI matches in 2020.

Kishan had interestingly made his Test debut in the first Test but could only score just a solitary run before Rohit Sharma declared India’s first innings, and the visitors would win the match by an innings and 141 runs.

In the second Test, Kishan scored 25 runs in the first innings but smashed a fifty in the second bite at the cherry. The southpaw then scored 52 runs in the ODI series opener, followed by scores of 55 and 77 in the subsequent games.

Kishan’s 77-run knock came as part of his 143-run stand with Gill in the third ODI, as he smashed eight boundaries and three sixes from 64 balls.