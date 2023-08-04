'Feeling is No Matter What You Do, You Will be Second Option': Former Pakistan Captain on Ishan Kishan

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt criticized the Indian team management for not assuring Ishan Kishan a place in the XI. Ishan has been part of the Indian ODI team set-up for the past few months as he also scripted history with a fine double-century against Bangladesh last year to prove that he belongs to the big stage. However, despite scoring a double ton he failed to find a place in the XI for the next series after that against Sri Lanka. He was then demoted to the middle order for New Zealand ODIs in January but he failed to shine in the role.

However, the management decided to give him a chance to open the innings in the ODI series against West Indies alongside Shubman Gill as Rohit Sharma demoted himself in the first match, while he was rested for the last two games.

It is highly unlikely for Ishan to open the innings for India in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup as Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have done well as a pair consistently.

Butt suggested that Ishan will be the third-choice opener for India no matter what he does which is not good for any player.

“I absolutely agree (that India’s experiment with Ishan was confusing). One guy being dropped after scoring 200… What’s the point? Either they accept the fact that he is second option, even if he scores 1000 runs in a single innings. That never gives you the feeling of being the best, never gives you the feeling that you will be rewarded for your performances. Currently, the feeling is no matter what you do, you will be the second option,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

Kishan was the standout performer with the bat in the three-match series against West Indies and scored 184 runs in three matches at a sublime average of 61.33. He scored half-centuries in all three matches to show his consistency at the top of the batting order. He scored 77 runs off 64 balls, which was laced with 8 fours and three sixes, in the series decider to help India clinch the series 2-1.