Ishan Kishan Seen Batting With 'RP17' Bat, Reaches Maiden Test Fifty With Rishabh Pant-Like One-Handed Six | WATCH

Ishan Kishan reminded fans of Rishabh Pant after playing a blistering knock of 52 runs in 34 balls during India’s second inning in the second Test versus West Indies at Queens’ Park Club in Trinidad on Sunday. Kishan scored his maiden Test fifty helping India score 182/2 before captain Rohit Sharma decided to declare as the Indian team held a lead of 364 runs over the Windies.

Ahead of the declaration though, Ishan played some aggressive cricket as he brought up his fifty with a Pant-esque one-handed six down the park, and later an image of the wicketkeeper batter’s bat went viral showing that he was batting with a willow that had letters ‘RP17’ written on it.

IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: West Indies Bring the Fight to India, Brathwaite Impresses

Having restricted the home side to a total of 255 runs after scoring 438 runs in their first innings after being invited to bat first, the Indian side began their second innings at a blistering pace.

Team India created a world record for becoming the fastest team to score 100 runs in Test cricket history, breaching the three-figure mark in 12.2 overs. Rohit Sharma and Co. wanted to churn out a result within five days as they intended to force the Windies to bat again for the second time on Day 4 itself.

Thus, Ishan continued the aggression that Rohit and Yashasvi showed earlier on before rain washed out the second session, Kishan reminded fans of Pant by smashing some unorthodox shots after being promoted to number 4.

Watch:

Both Rohit and Kishan smashed fifties to help India reach 181/2 in their second innings, while the Indian captain had scored 80 runs in the previous inning. The ‘Hitman’ had scored a century in the first Test.

ALSO READ| ‘Might Not See Rishabh Pant in Next IPL Too’: Ishant Sharma Concerned About DC Captain’s Return From Injury

Kishan had managed to score just a single in 20 oddballs in the previous match, being urged by Rohit to score quickly as India had declared in a similar fashion to the second Test.

West Indies were thus handed a target of 365 runs to win and force the series to 1-1, otherwise, the Indian team would claim the series if they win the Trinidad Test or even if the match ends in a draw.

Talking about Pant, the 25-year-old remains sidelined due to the injuries he sustained during the horrific car crash he endured last year, but he has since been working on his road to recovery and the youngster was recently seen lifting weights at NCA in Bengaluru.