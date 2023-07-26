Watch: Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill Cannot Stop Laughing, Hardik Pandya Hugs Ruturaj Gaikwad as India Stars Pose in ODI Jerseys

The Indian cricket team is all set for the three-match ODI series against West Indies starting Thursday. A bunch of stars have arrived in Barbados for the series opener with several white-ball specialists gearing up for their first international assignment in nearly four months.

Before the final of the ICC World Test Championship, the BCCI revealed new jerseys for its men and women cricket team teams. The Test kit made its debut during the WTC final against Australia in London which underwent another change following the arrival of a new lead sponsor.

The women’s cricket team debuted the white-ball kits during the Bangladesh tour earlier this month and the men’s team is set to follow the suit during their limited-overs leg of the West Indies tour.

BCCI on Wednesday shared a video from the official portrait sessions of Team India stars in the ODI jersey.

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav among others appear in the fun video.

Pandya, who will be in action for the first time since IPL 2023 final, greeted Ruturaj Gaikwad with a hug.

On the other hand Ishan and Gill could be seen sharing a laugh while the former joked about posing in front of the camera.

Chahal looked happy to be back playing competitive cricket after nearly two months. On the other hand, fast bowling sensation Umran Malik was seen with a new hairdo as he clicked fellow pacer Mukesh Kumar who made his India debut during the second Test vs West Indies last week.