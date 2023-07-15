Ishan Kishan stump mic trolls Ajinkya Rahane Jomel Warrican India vs West Indies 1st Test

Yashasvi Jasiwal’s marathon innings on debut and a 12-wicket match haul for Ravichandran Ashwin majorly highlighted India’s clinical win in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. After taking a 271-run lead in the first innings, the visitors bundled out Kraigg Brathwaite & Co for 130 and defeated them by an innings and 141 runs on Friday. But what really amused the fans was the chatter heard on the stump mic. In the first Test, the decibel levels were high enough to be heard by the audience. Players of both teams were heard talking but the words uttered by Ishan Kishan were the funniest.

The debutant was heard instructing Virat Kohli on the opening day of the game, giving suggestions to Rohit Sharma and then warning fellow youngster Shubman Gill of the captain’s wrath. But on the final day of the game, he was heard pulling vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s leg.

The incident happened in the final session of the third day’s play when India needed one wicket to win but Jomel Warrican frustrated the visitors for quite a long time. The West Indies tailender showcased an unusual batting stance and played some unorthodox shots, scoring a run-a-ball 18 before falling prey to Ashwin.

Reacting to Warrican’s strokeplay, Ishan told Rahane that the opposition batter has played more balls than the Indian vice-captain.

“Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai (He has now played more balls than you)," Kishan said while taking his position.

Rahane was dismissed for 3 off 11 deliveries on the second day while Warrican faced 18 deliveries and smashed three boundaries during his stay at the crease. However, the latter did not last much longer as Ashwin trapped him in front to finish the game. The veteran cricketer showed the world why he is the No.1 ranked Test bowler, further solidifying his reputation by claiming his 34th five-wicket haul – tied for fifth most by any bowler in Test history.

As the second Test approaches in Port of Spain, India will be eager to maintain their momentum, while the hosts will be aiming for an improved performance in order to level the series.