Watch: Ishan Kishan's Timely On-field Remark Right After Aakash Chopra's MS Dhoni Reference Leaves Fellow Commentators in Splits

Ishan Kishan apparently gave a hilarious reply to Aakash Chopra after he poked fun at the young wicketkeeper by drawing a reference to legend MS Dhoni.

Chopra was on-air during the third ODI between India and West Indies played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 1.

During the 24th over of the second innings, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled a wrong’un which Gudakesh Motie didn’t pick.

The Caribbean batter tried to go for a big shot but failed to connect. Kishan caught the ball and immediately dislodged the bails, appealing for a stumping.

Motie might hadn’t stepped out of the crease but did lose his balance for a moment. Assuming it a close call, the on-field official referred the decision to the third umpire.

The review confirmed Motie managed to keep his foot within the line and on the ground when Kishan took the bails off.

Chopra said, “It is quite rare that you review a stumping or a run-out appeal. I currently see the foot to be on the ground.”

“You might be coming from Ranchi, Ishan. But you are not MS Dhoni,” Chopra then added.

Coincidentally, Ishan, on the stump mic, instantly was heard as saying, “Haan, fir theek hain (Then it’s okay).”

RP Singh and Nikhil Chopra, who were also part of the commentary panel, immediately broke into laughter.

Joining the fun, Chopra responded, “How sweet Ishan. We love you.” A clip of the well-timed incident was shared on Twitter by the commentator himself.

Ishan joined Dhoni in an elite list when the young opener notched up a half-century in the third ODI.

He is the latest Indian batter to smash successive fifties in all three ODIs of a bilateral series.

Apart from Dhoni, Dilip Vengsarkar and Mohammed Azharuddin have achieved the feat earlier. Thanks to his consistent performance, Kishan was also named the Player of the Series, which India won 2-1.