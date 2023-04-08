Ishan Kishan's Bhojpuri Commentary on Surya’s Supla Shot Leaves Internet in Splits

Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Bhojpuri commentators on the digital broadcaster JioCinema have been breaking the internet for their high-pitch tone and unparalleled excitement. Pulling that string, Mumbai Indians have come up with an interesting video featuring Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Dropped on the franchise’s official Instagram page, the clip opened at the Wankhede Stadium, where Surya could be spotted polishing his batting prowess during a practice session. After he played his iconic “supla” shot (scoop shot), Ishan gave an appreciatory reaction while standing outside the net. MI translated the opener’s words into Bhojpuri and it said, “Ahahaa. Kyaa Shot Mara Be.”

The caption of the video asked the fans, “Ishan ki commentary ya Surya ka shot? Kya pasand aaya? (Surya’s shot or Ishan’s commentary? What did you like the most).” Soon after the post surfaced on the Meta platform, fans wasted no time jumping into the comment section and flooded it with numerous laughing emojis.

A fan sarcastically acknowledged, “Bhojpuri commentary is our love.” Another fan urged to introduce Bhojpuri commentary in the ICC ODI World Cup as well. A Mumbai fan was left disheartened not to see the Marathi version of Ishan Kishan’s reaction. A user simply wrote, “Bhojpuri is lit.”

Bhojpuri commentary on JioCinema is currently one of the most entertaining topics of the IPL. In a bid to attract a diverse audience, the platform has included some prominent faces from the regional film industry including veteran actor Ravi Kishan. A clip of Ravi praising Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni ahead of the inaugural match garnered immense popularity across the internet.

Coming to Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions are still struggling to find the groove in the IPL 2023. They finished at the bottom of the league table last season and the situation is also quite similar after the opening match this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side was thrashed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the maiden fixture, losing the match by 8 wickets. Their bowling department looked quite pale with RCB chasing down a 172-run target in just 16.1 overs.

Following the disappointing start, Mumbai Indians are now gearing up for a monumental clash against Chennai Super Kings, who are coming off a commendable victory against Lucknow Super Giants. The Paltans will host Dhoni and Co at the Wankhede Stadium on April 8.

