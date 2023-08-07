Ishan Kishan's Trick to Stump Out Rovman Powell Fails Terribly in 2nd T20I - WATCH VIDEO

Ishan Kishan tried to trick Rovman Powell on Sunday when India and West Indies locked horns in the second T20I in Guyana. The hosts were in the driving seat while chasing a paltry 154, especially after the 50-plus stand between Powell and Nicholas Pooran for the fifth wicket. When the Indian bowlers were done trying everything to break the partnership, Kishan took his chance and tried stumping the Windies skipper. But to his dismay, he couldn’t beat Powell’s footwork despite waiting too long with the ball in his keeping gloves.

In the 7th over of the second innings, Ravi Bishnoi bowled a delivery wide off the leg stump and Kishan collected it properly. But he kept on holding the ball close to the stumps and waited for Powell to lift his leg so that he can affect a dismissal. Kishan held his position for too long and dislodged the bail when Powell grounded his back after lifting it by a whisker.

Kishan’s appeal for a wicket was turned as the replays showed that the Indian wicketkeeper had terribly failed in his plan to get rid of the Windies captain.

Meanwhile, Pooran continued with his counter-attacking ways as he collected 18 runs in the next over. The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter got those runs off leggie Ravi Bishnoi that included a massive six over long-on.

The former captain smashed his way to a scintillating half-century before West Indies overcame some anxious moments to hand India a two-wicket defeat. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph shared an unbeaten 26-run partnership to help the West Indies complete the task with seven balls to spare and give them a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Earlier, fearless Tilak Varma continued his good run in the shortest format and produced a well-calculated fifty to take India to 152 for seven.