Ishant Sharma Hails Delhi Capitals Skipper David Warner, Shows Faith in Young Talent

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) a few weeks away, players who are out of international assignments have already begun their final preparation for the franchise tournament. Among others, veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma who is set to represent Delhi Capitals has joined the pre-season camp in the national capital. Before kicking off his journey with the new franchise, Ishant spoke about the depth of the Delhi squad, while showing faith in their newly-appointed skipper David Warner. The speedster also highlighted the inclusion of some promising young talents, putting stress on Aman Khan. Ishant seemed hopeful about Aman, labelling the uncapped Mumbai all-rounder as “a very good prospect for the future.”

During the mini-auction, held in December last year, Delhi Capitals roped in five players including Ishant Sharma, who was signed at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. The franchise also acquired Aman Khan on the auction day, trading experienced Shardul Thakur with the youngster from Kolkata Knight Riders. In the 2022 IPL, Aman got to make a single appearance, in which he scored 5 runs and bowled just one over. Ishant, however, believes that the 26-year-old cricketer can turn out to be a crucial component for Delhi this season alongside other young talents like “Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Khaleel Ahmed.”

While being questioned about David Warner’s leadership ability, Ishant Sharma referred to the Australian’s rich experience. Warner was assigned as the Delhi captain, replacing Rishabh Pant, who will miss the tournament due to injuries that the Indian wicketkeeper sustained during a dangerous car accident in December. Ishant said, “Warner is a very experienced player and he has captained in IPL beforehand. Each of us will look to carry out our roles and will also back our Captain.”

Moreover, Ishant Sharma pointed at Head Coach Ricky Ponting and DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly’s roles in the development of the Delhi Capitals squad. “Ponting has been very good for the side and helps us with every aspect of our lives. He makes everyone feel a part of the Delhi Capitals family. Sourav Ganguly’s experience as a cricketer will also help us a lot,” the 34-year-old seamer explained.

In their opening fixture of the 2023 IPL, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will square off against Lucknow Super Giants away from home. The match is slated to be held on April 1 at Ekana Sports City.

