Ishant Sharma Names Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar as India's Next Test Pacers

The Indian Test bowling quadret of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah terrorised batter of other nations be it in home or away conditions.

In the last few months, Bumrah has been injured for most parts, Umesh has been recently dropped and Ishant is nolonger part of India set-up, with only Shami being a somewhat regular.

It will be Mohammed Siraj spearheading India’s pace attack in the West Indies after the debacle of the World Test Championship against Austrlia in England.

Appearing on a Youtube podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ishant Sharma gave his take on India’s search for a new pace bowling attack.

“If you work properly with him, Umran Malik has the potential to do well for the country for a long period of time. (The other would be) Arshdeep Singh," Ishant said.

“Not many people know his (Mukesh Kumar) story, but I haven’t seen a man as simple as him. If you ask him to bowl a particular delivery, he will bowl only that! He needs the right guidance on the field so that when the pressure situation comes, he knows what delivery to bowl. He went for runs in IPL because he bowled the tough overs. No one sees the situation in which he bowled, or which batsman he bowled to. Everyone sees that he conceded 50 runs in 4 overs.

“When Russell is playing and they’ve lost 8 wickets, what does he have to lose? If you even fail to execute one yorker, he will hit you for a six. No one notices these things. If he’s guided properly, he can become a very good fast bowler,” Ishant said.

As a matter of fact, Mukesh is part of India’s Test as well as ODI teams for the tour of West Indies, while the duo of Umran and Arshdeep only appear in India’s ODI squad for the matches in the Caribbean.