Watch: Ishant Sharma Stuns Vijay Shankar With a Deceptive Knuckle Ball During GT vs DC

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 22:29 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Ishant Sharma enjoyed the dismissal. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Ishant Sharma produced a superb delivery to give Gujarat Titans a big blow in Vijay Shankar

Ishant Sharma might have entered the final stretch of his career but the old warhorse continues to be as sharp as ever. The IPL 2023 has been a season where the golden oldies of Indian cricket have put up a series of impressive performances including the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Piyush Chawla, Mohit Sharma among others.

Ishant could be the latest to make the list despite being part of Delhi Capitals, a franchise that has been nothing but poor so far.

On Tuesday, DC were up against table-toppers Gujart Titans in Ahmedabad and struggled their way to 130/8 after losing five wickets inside the Powerplay.

However, their bowlers launched a spirited comeback reducing GT to 32/4 in 6.4 overs.

One of those dismissals came in an over of Ishant who outfoxed an in-form Vijay Shankar with a knuckle ball to clean him up on 6.

Watch Ishant’s deceptive delivery to Shankar below:

DC made a poor start to their IPL campaign as they lost five matches in a row before opening their account with a much-needed win against Kolkata Knight Riders at home. They then defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad for a second win in a row before losing to them last week.

Earlier, DC captain David Warner opted to bat first but his decision backfired spectacularly thanks to Mohammed Shami who was breathing fire with the new ball.

The GT strike bowler took four wickets in as many overs to leave DC in deep trouble.

Thanks to a 50-run partnership between Aman Khan and Axar Patel for the sixth wicket, DC managed to repair some damage.

Aman scored a maiden half-century and was dismissed on 51 off 44 while Axar made 27 off 30.

Ripal Patel played a good hand as well, hitting 21 off 13.

