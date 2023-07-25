Ishant Sharma, Zaheer Khan's Identical Test Numbers Leave Indian Duo Stunned, Here's How They Reacted

With the rain not allowing any play on the fifth and final day of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies, former Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan discovered stunning similarities between their Test numbers while they were on commentary duties.

Rain interrupted play on Day 4 three times, the second session on Sunday was almost washed out due to rain, meanwhile, the start of play on Day 5 was delayed due to persistent rain.

The first session was washed out and the weather continued to play hide and seek in the second session as well with West Indies needing 289 runs to win having finished Day 4 at 76/2. India on the other hand needed 8 wickets for the win.

While commentating during the match, the broadcasters JioCinema showed the Test figures of Zaheer and Ishant which left the two former pacemen, as well as fellow experts Wasim Jaffer and Aakash Chopra, surprised.

While Ishant played 105 Test matches in his career, Zaheer turned out 92 times in red-ball cricket for India. Despite this, the number of wickets they snared was the same - 311.

That’s not where the coincidence ended, the two former India pacers also had the same number of five-wicket hauls (11) and they both picked up a 10-wicket haul once in their careers.

Ishant and Zaheer also picked up an identical number of 104 wickets on Indian soil, and the number of wickets they amassed on foreign soil was also same - 207.

Ishant said that both he and Zaheer were weak in mathematics and they themselves weren’t aware of the similarities in their stats up until it showed up during the coverage.

Meanwhile, the second Test between India and West Indies kept getting delayed due to spells of rain as Day 5 before ending in a draw. The tourists won the two-match series 1-0.