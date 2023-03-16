Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PSL 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) winners Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi in a high-voltage first eliminator on Thursday, March 16. The do-or-die contest between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. The winner of this encounter will book their berth in the second eliminator, slated to be played on Friday, March 17. Islamabad United had qualified for the playoffs after finishing their league-stage campaign at the third spot. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish to reach the Eliminator. The two teams had last faced each other on March 12 and Peshawar Zalmi had emerged victorious in that clash by 13 runs.

Meanwhile, defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on last season’s runners-up Multan Sultans in the qualifier on Wednesday, March 15. The winner of this game will directly qualify for the PSL finals.

Ahead of Thursday’s PSL first eliminator between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi; here is all you need to know:

What date PSL 2023 match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be played?

The PSL 2023 first eliminator between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will take place on March 16, Thursday.

Where will the PSL 2023 first eliminator Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi be played?

The first eliminator between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

What time will the PSL 2023 match Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi begin?

The first eliminator between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi first eliminator match?

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi first eliminator match?

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi first eliminator will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Possible Starting XI:

Islamabad United Predicted Starting Line-up: Hasan Nawaz, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Starting Line-up: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad

