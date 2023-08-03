'It Hasn’t Sunk in That I Won’t Bowl or Hit Another Ball': Stuart Broad on Retirement

Stuart Broad has said that he couldn’t have imagined a better finish to his career as the Ashes Test series 2023 came to an end. The former seamer also said that he was still in the process of accepting the fact that he would not be bowling in professional cricket anymore. Broad said, “It probably hasn’t sunk in that I won’t bowl another ball or hit another ball,” Broad said in an interview with Sky Sports.

The England international picked two wickets in the final innings of the 5th Ashes Test at the Oval, dismissing Todd Murphy and Alex Carey.

He revealed that deep down he had always wanted to finish at the top of international cricket. “I wanted to…finish at the top and Ashes cricket feels like the top for me”, Broad added.

Broad further said that he was proud to be able to represent England in professional cricket. The former English pacer made his international Test debut in 2007 in a bilateral series against Sri Lanka. “I just feel really proud of being able to play for England as long as I have,” he said when talking about his 16-year-long career.

Broad talked about how he truly enjoyed the atmosphere at The Oval during the final Test game. “The Oval was really loud on Monday. The atmosphere was awesome”, he continued. Broad also revealed that before he had scalped Todd Murphy, Ben Stokes told him that it would be his last over as he is going to get Woody on for an extra-pacey offence.

The veteran pacer said that the back-and-forth nature of the Ashes series kept him from thinking about his post-retirement life. He added that he wished to be completely dedicated to the task at hand but retirement thoughts started sinking after the fourth Test at Trafford, preventing him from thinking clearly. “Probably towards the end of Old Trafford, I started to think ‘The last Test is next week, where should I go?’”, Broad added. He also revealed how his wife played a major supporting role throughout the series, asking him to follow his heart and that she would support him either way.

He accumulated 22 wickets in the Ashes Test series 2023, just one shy of Australian speedster Mitchell Starc’s total of 23. He is also one of only three players with 150+ wickets in the Ashes series. Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath currently sit in first and second place with 195 wickets and 157 wickets, respectively. Broad’s best spell against Australia came in the 2015 Ashes series in Nottingham where the pacer had an impressive tally of 8/15. He retired from international cricket with 604 Test wickets to his name.