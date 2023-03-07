'It is Not The Start Anyone of us at The Club Wanted': RCB Coach Ben Swayer Wants Overseas Stars to Step up

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Ben Swayer put up a brave face after the team suffered a second successive defeat in the inaugural Women’s Premier League but he admits that their international stars haven’t performed well so far.

RCB had spend a bomb in getting services of Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry and their domestic recruits don’t inspire as much confidence as it should.

Swayer however wants more from the overseas players like Perry and Heather Knight.

“It is not the start anyone of us at the club wanted. But our uncapped players were outstanding. It was a big fight from them. They have got the experience now, but to lose all of our overseas players before the eighth over probably made the difference. With the ball we just did not execute (our plans)," Sawyer said.

Sawyer feels that his side has areas to work on as most of the batters are not converting promising starts with as many as five of them crossed 20-run mark but were dismissed after that.

“While chasing 220 you have to take the risks but tonight we had four batters getting into the 20s but none of them converting it into 40s or 50s," Sawyer said.

The likes of Grace Harris, Meg Lanning and Matthews have upped the ante for their respective sides and Swayer wants the same from RCB’s international stars.

“We have seen from the other teams that overseas players have really stood up and made the bulk of the runs and we have to make sure that ours are doing that. All of our six overseas players understand that. No one is really happy with what we are doing but everyone is determined to turn it around," he added.

RCB will be up against fellow strugglers Gujarat Giants on Wednesday.

