'It is so Disheartening to See My Club That...': Rishabh Pant Comes in Support of Sonnet Cricket Club

Flamboyant India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has extended his support to Sonnet Cricket Club which has been evicted from its long-time base Sri Venkateswara College. Pant, who was trained at Sonnet Cricket Club, shared a heartfelt note on social media and urged the governing bodies of Venkateshwara College to reconsider their decision.

Sonnet Cricket Club is one of the most iconic cricket academies in Delhi as it has produced over a dozen India cricketers and numerous players representing various states in the domestic circuit.

Pant, who is currently recovering from the injuries - he sustained during a car accident, said that the Sonnet Cricket Club played a big role in shaping his cricketing career and it’s a home for budding cricketers.

“It is so disheartening to see my club that has produced so many international cricketers over the years and continues to do so has been served an eviction notice. It played a major role in shaping my cricketing career and many more like me. This is like a home for all of us," Pant tweeted.

“We have always followed the rules set by the college. I would like to request the governing bodies of Venkateshwara College to reconsider this as Sonnet club is not just a club, it’s like a heritage institution and a home for so many budding cricketers," he added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also came in support of the club.

“This has come as a rude shock. Sonnet Cricket Club is an institution that’s worked tirelessly in the service of Indian cricket for decades. Over a dozen International cricketers. Countless first-class cricketers. I’d humbly request Venkateshwara College in Delhi to reconsider their decision to evacuate us," Chopra tweeted.

Sonnet Club was started in 1969 under Dronacharya awardee coach Tarak Sinha. He launched it at the Birla School in Kamla Nagar and travelled to Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh, DCM Ground, PGDAV College, Rajdhani College and Piknic Hut before being based in the Sri Venkateswara College. Now, suddenly, the club is without a home and space for the current students to train and hone their cricketing skills.

