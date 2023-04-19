'It Will Hurt Their Families, Ruin Cricket in Pakistan': Umar Akmal Sends Chilling Warning to Senior Players, Claims he Knows Their Secrets

Last year, Babar Azam’s interview with Inzamam-ul-Haq created waves with the current Pakistan Test and ODI captain claiming one of his cousins once denied his request to lend him a pair of joggers during the early phase of his cricket career.

Notably, Babar is the cousin of the famous Akmal brothers - Karman, Adnan and Umran - all three of whom represented Pakistan at the international level.

While Babar didn’t reveal the name, it was being speculated that Umran could be the one in question.

In a recent interview, Umran touched upon the controversy saying people shouldn’t make assumptions unless Babar himself claims that it was indeed him who denied the request.

Umran, who has fallen off the national selector’s radar, is also known for his social media presence.

During the conversation when questioned about the reactions to his videos, Umran said most these negative comments about his maturity are from cricketers.

“The questions over my maturity mostly come from cricketer," Umran told Nadir Ali’s podcast on YouTube.

“I just want to convey this through your show today that those who talk a lot today, I have played a lot of cricket with them. They are my seniors and shouldn’t force me to reveal their secrets. Should I expose them, they will lose respect. Please, until you have an evidence, don’t level allegations against any player," he added.

When the host clarified if Umran was talking about active cricketers or former players, Umran responded, “The one I am talking about would know."

He continued, I respect them a lot. It’s simple. They feel that since I am a junior, they can do as they please. I have a family too. When you make allegations, my family gets hurt too. If I end up making their secrets public, their family will get hurt too. I have kept quiet because Pakistan fans have been quite nice and they will stop watching cricket (if the secrets are revealed). This is not something I want."

