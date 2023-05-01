'It Won't be Long Before IPL Becomes No. 1 League in Any Sport', Predicts Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi, founder and architect of Indian Premier League, talked about the growth of the franchise league tournament across the globe which was started in 2008. Modi was the brain behind the inception of IPL in 2008, a year after India’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. The tournament became an instant hit among audience and became profitable from the first season itself. After IPL’s success, several countries also started their own franchise league tournaments but none of it has come closer to the revenue and popularity of India’s T20 tournament.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals played the 1000th IPL match as Modi expressed his gratitude towards fans for making it such a big hit across the globe.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

“I wish to thank them (fans, players, stakeholders and regulators) all for their support. Thank you for making the IPL what it is," Modi said on Cricbuzz.

Modi talked about the growth of the cash-rich league and said that it changed the landscape of Indian cricket.

“It’s really an emotional time. It is amazing to see the IPL grow so fast and become the second biggest league in the world in terms of value. In terms of viewership, it is No 1. More important than that is the number of youngsters we have seen in the landscape of the country. And the infrastructure that has come up across India. That is the byproduct of the IPL’s growth." Modi added.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Meanwhile, Lalit was banned by the BCCI after IPL 2023 after he was found guilty of financial irregularities. However, the 59-year-old still very much follow the cash-rich league and suggested that with the current growth rate, IPL can take over NFL and will become the number 1 league in any sport.

“It’s all because of the fans and how they have embraced the league. It’s only looking like it is growing from strength to strength. It won’t be long before the IPL becomes the No. 1 league in any sport in the world. It is behind the NFL now, No. 2 currently. Going by the rate and speed of the IPL’s growth, that day is not too far," he reiterated.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here