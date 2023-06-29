'It's a Little Bit Sore at the Moment, a Bit of a Bruise': David Warner Battles Injury To Score Fifty at Lord's

David Warner came up with a vital half-century on the opening day of the second Ashes Test. Warner produced a stunning knock of 66 in the first innings of the second Test against England at the Lord’s. Following the completion of day one’s play, the southpaw revealed that he was battling through a bruised hand.

Warner said he had a sore hand and was in immense pain.

“It’s copped a battering the last two games, and in the nets, so it’s a little bit sore at the moment, a bit of a bruise but I’ll just see how we go after the game and I think we’ll examine it then. At the moment it’s quite tender. [I was] never in doubt, [but] it was quite sore," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“Initially, it was more in the palm, I’ve got a hotspot where my thumb is and every time the ball hits the bat it just jars. Then today I got hit back in the knuckle which I think Mohammed Shami hit me [on] in that World Test Championship. I’ve had my hand in an ice bucket all afternoon, so we’ll play it by ear and assess it after the game,” he added.

While practicing in the nets, David Warner suffered a blow on his hand facing throw downs from the batting coach Michael Di Venuto. He has also been carrying a bruised palm due to catching.

David Warner’s terrific knock of 66 off 88 balls comprised eight boundaries and a solitary six. Warner breached the 50-run mark yesterday after eight innings. This was also his first half-century of this year. The 36-year-old’s impressive knock came to an end after he was dismissed by Josh Tongue. The English pacer’s fuller delivery did the job to dismantle the stumps.

Former Australia skipper Steven Smith remained unbeaten on 85 at the end of day one’s play. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey is currently batting at the other end on 11. The visitors ended the first day’s play at 339/5. Josh Tongue and Joe Root emerged as England’s two most promising bowlers on the opening day of the second Test having picked up two wickets.