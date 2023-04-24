'It's a Lot More Relaxing to Watch it This Way Than to Watch it as a Coach': Rahul Dravid After RCB vs RR match

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid shared his feelings after witnessing the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals clash in Indian Premier League from the stands on Sunday. Dravid attended the mega IPL match and was sitting in Rajasthan’s corner alongside injured pacer Prasidh Krishna and franchise owner Manoj Badale. The legendary India batter started his IPL journey with RCB in 2008 but joined Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and ended his career with them in the final of the 2013 Champions League. He also coached Rajasthan for a couple of seasons in 2014 and 2015.

Virat Kohli’s RCB registered a thrilling 7-run win over Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After the match, Dravid said it was a relaxing experience for him to not watch a cricket match as a coach.

“It’s a lot more relaxing to watch it this way than to watch it as a coach. Obviously, you are a lot more invested in the game as a coach. You are analysing everything," Dravid told IPL.

The legendary cricketer said it was great to witness his two former teams playing against each other and at the same time he didn’t have to think too much about the game.

“Just lovely to come here, watch it and have some fun. The family is here as well, lovely stadium and good vibes, good atmosphere. Two teams that I have played for as well. So it’s nice, once in a while, to watch a game of cricket without thinking about it too much."

The Indian team’s head coach admitted that he did analyse the game a bit and was happy to see the young players perform well on the big stage.

“Obviously, you have one eye as a fan but you also have one eye as a coach is open. You are always looking to see how the boys are doing who are part of the white-ball setup (for India). So, some regular discussions among the coaches as well. When you see something happening we always text and keep messaging each other about stuff. Good to see some of the young kids come and perform really well."

