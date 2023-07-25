Jaiswal Ends Test Series As Highest Run Scorer; Looks Ahead for T20is

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his international debut in the Caribbean last week and no one can question that he has shined. He finished the Test series as the highest run-scorer with 266 runs whilst averaging 88.67. In the series opener in Dominica, the debutant managed to score 171 runs and set a new record for the most runs scored by a debutant away from home. He was class apart and never looked like to be stopping. However, Alzarri Joseph got the better of him on the third day before India thumped the hosts by an innings and 141 runs to go 1-0 up.

He walked out in Dominica with the same intensity and scored another half-century in the 1st innings of the second Test. His quickfire 38 off 30 balls in the second innings certainly showed the other side of his character while the knock helped India set West Indies a 365-run target.

But the youngster shared his disappointment with rain washing out the final day in Trinidad and forcing a draw. Rohit Sharma pocketed the 2-match series 1-0 and will now shift their focus to the white-ball games.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Jaiswal wrote, “Unfortunate that rain had to play a part in the result but happy for the series win. Focus now shifts to the T20Is and good luck to both the teams for the ODIs."

Jaiswal will now look ahead to the T20s as he looks to nail a starting spot in the Indian T20 side as well. The youngster will also look to seize the opportunity in the 19th Asian Game in Hangzhou, China. The BCCI has named a second-string team for the Asiad as cricket returns to the event after 9 years. Since the seniors will be busy with their preparations for ICC World Cup 2023, Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a bunch of youngsters with Jaiswal being a part of it.