‘Highest Wicket-taker in Ranji Didn't Get Picked in Duleep Trophy’: Domestic Veteran Questions His Non-selection

The Duleep Trophy 2023 is around the corner and the squads of the six participating teams have also been announced. However, the South Zone selectors are being repeatedly questioned for leaving out some impactful players.

On Saturday, domestic veteran Jalaj Saxena took to Twitter to ask about getting overlooked despite being the highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The Kerala all-rounder had a superb season with the red ball, picking up 50 wickets in 13 innings, with the best figures of 11 for 102 against services.

ALSO READ | ‘Is the Pitch Haunted?’: Afridi Questions PCB’s Stance, Asks PAK Team to Beat India in Ahmedabad

A veteran of 133 First-class matches, Saxena has bagged 410 wickets and also scored 6567 runs, including 14 centuries. Despite these staggering numbers, the all-rounder was overlooked and now, he is curious to know the possible reason.

Responding to a tweet, Saxena wrote, “Highest wicket-taker in Ranji trophy in India ( Elite Group) didn’t get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone.”

Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn’t get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone 🙏 https://t.co/Koewj6ekRt— Jalaj Saxena (@jalajsaxena33) June 17, 2023

A few days ago, veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was left surprised over the non-selection of Baba Indrajith. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter scored 505 runs in 11 innings at a healthy average of 50.50. Another notable miss was all-rounder Vijay Shankar who has had a terrific Ranji Trophy season for Tamil Nadu, scoring 488 runs in 9 innings.

Karthik came out in support of Indrajith, who has been one of the consistent performers for Tamil Nadu in recent years. In his tweet wrote that he does not understand the selection committee these days.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Edgbaston Crowd on Their Toes After Broad Gets Warner, Labuschagne on Consecutive Balls

“I DONT understand the selection committee these days. BABA INDRAJITH plays for Rest of India against MP in the first week of March 2023. There has been no first-class matches post that, but he doesn’t feature for SOUTH ZONE in the Duleep Trophy. Can someone tell me why??” Karthik wrote in his tweet.

I DONT understand selection committee these daysBABA INDRAJITH plays for Rest of India against MP in the first week of March 2023. There has been no first class matches post that , but he doesn’t feature for SOUTH ZONE in the duleep trophy. Can someone tell me why??#bcci — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 14, 2023

The South Zone selection committee picked a 15-man squad during their meeting on Tuesday (June 13) in Goa. KS Bharat, who played for India in the World recently competed WTC Final, has been named as the wicketkeeper along with his Andhra teammate Ricky Bhui.